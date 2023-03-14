Records outsell CD’s for first time in 25 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Vinyl records could be making a big comeback.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, for the first time in more than three decades, vinyl records outsold CD’s.

Last year, over 41 million vinyl albums and only 33 million CD’s were sold.

Vinyl record sales have been growing for 16 years straight and record companies are responding to the resurgence by releasing special album editions.