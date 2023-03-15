GMC speaks with Benjamin Brown, the only SC teen accepted to the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy!

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Curtis Wilson spoke with the only teenager from South Carolina to be accepted into the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy!

Benjamin Brown, a junior at Dreher High School, is one of 100 teens selected from over 9,000 applicants nationwide, to attend the four-day event from March 23 – 26 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Benjamin says they will attend several workshops to help them on their career paths, along with speaking with mentors, learning interviewing skills and so much more.

Among his other accomplishments, Benjamin is a dual-enrollment AP/Honors student at Dreher High School and Midlands Technical College and a decorated Cadet in the Navy JROTC program.

To learn more about the Disney Dreamers Academy and how to apply for future events, visit their website.