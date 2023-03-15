Palmetto Pride honors winners of the 2023 Governor’s Art Contest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– This morning at the State House, members of Palmetto Pride honored the winners of the 2023 Governor’s Art Contest.

The Litter Prevention Art contest is hosted annually by Palmetto Pride and open to all SC students in grades kindergarten through 5th.

During the contest, students create and submit artwork illustrating the theme “Litter Trashes Everyone.”

We spoke with Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette after the event who says the group of student who participated are equally talented and should each be proud of their accomplishments.