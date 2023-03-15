SC House lawmakers advance almost $14 billion budget to the Senate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Almost 14 billion dollars.

That’s how much money is in the House’s recently passed budget. It now heads to the state Senate for approval.

“We were going to emphasize people over programs. That promise was made in December and it was kept today as we gave the third reading to the budget. This is a transformational budget for South Carolina,” said Rep. Murrell Smith, speaker of the House.

Smith says one part of the budget will transform the Midlands, a $1.3 billion incentive for Scout Motors to locate in Richland County.

“I look forward to them employing South Carolinians. That’s been a part of our agenda since we started this session,” said the Republican from Sumter. “We care about having jobs available to them that are not just any job but high paying jobs. This is going to be beneficial to the state of South Carolina.”

While Republicans and Democrats in the House may disagree on many things, lawmakers from both parties did agree on a $2,500 pay raise for state employees. The House budget now goes across the statehouse to the Senate.

“The House has taken care of state employees. The Senate has left some room for improvement,” said Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, a Democrat from Orangeburg.

House Democrats also say they were able to agree with Republicans on another issue.

“Education. This is a huge education budget. We did a lot for K through 12,” said Rep. Todd Rutherford, a Democrat from Columbia.

Both parties also overwhelmingly voted to reduce the salary of the state comptroller general Richard Eckstrom to $1, after he made a costly mistake.

“Accidentally miscounting 3 billion dollars is not acceptable. It was a political message to the comptroller,” said Rep. Bruce Bannister, a Republican from Greenville.

The House will be back in session in two weeks. While Democrats celebrate helping state employees, Cobb-Hunter wants to address another group in South Carolina.

“Retirees.. We hear you. We’re coming,” she said. “We’re going to do something for you.

Republican lawmakers have an agenda of their own.

“Not a whole lot is on the floor. We’ll do a lot of committee work and then move into Senate bills,” Smith said. “At the top of that will be certificate of need. We will be addressing that very shortly.”

Republican John McCravy, a champion of the pro-life cause, also hopes to get Senate support for his Human Life Protection Act after an abortion-ban bill was not agreed upon last year.