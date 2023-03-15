SC man remains hospitalized in Texas after Mexico kidnapping

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— One of the South Carolina men kidnapped in Mexico earlier this month remains in a Texas hospital tonight.

Michelle Williams tells ABC affiliate WPDE that her husband Eric Williams has undergone five surgeries after being shot three times during the ordeal.

Two others were killed in the kidnapping and a fourth victim has returned to South Carolina.

Officials say the group was in Mexico for a medical procedure and were mistaken by a Mexican drug cartel for rival human traffickers.