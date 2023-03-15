Uber introduces new audio recording safety feature to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Uber is expanding an in-app safety feature that will allow drivers and riders in Columbia to record audio.

Drivers and riders can start or stop recordings at any point during a trip. Recording will automatically stop shortly after the trip is completed.

To help protect privacy, no one will be able to listen to the recording, including Uber, unless a driver or rider submits a safety report to Uber and attaches the encrypted audio file.

Drivers and riders can set up the feature in the Safety Toolkit in the app.