Columbia VA Health Care System hosting job fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Columbia VA Health Care System is hosting a hiring fair on March 25 from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The VAHCS is looking to hire Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Nursing Assistants in Med-Surge, the Operating Room, the Emergency Department (ED), and the Community Living Center. Surgical Technicians and Health Technicians for the ED are also needed.

The fair will happen at Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center at 6439 Garners Ferry Road in the auditorium (Building 5).

Interested applicants should bring an updated resume, three professional references (with most recent supervisor), two forms of ID, VA Form 10-2850a and Form OF-206.

The VA offers 11 paid federal holidays, 26 vacation days per year, scholarship and tuition assistance, and a federal pension plan.