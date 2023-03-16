First responders in Murdaugh murders tell all

Colleton Co., SC (WCIV) — Just weeks after disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, first responders involved in the case are telling it all.

Captain Jason Chapman, one of three Colleton County deputies who are speaking about the case, says within the first hour of him arriving on scene the night of the murders, he felt like something wasn’t right.

Captain Champan says after the verdict came out—the jurors thanked him, Detective Rutland, Detective Greene and the entire sheriffs office for their work.