Midlands Military Matters: SC Air National Guard departs Columbia Metropolitan Airport

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Air National Guard has officially departed Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

CAE officials say the guard temporarily located some of its F-16S at the airport while repairs were underway at McEntire Joint National Guard base.

A spokesperson for the airport says the guard’s presence in no way impacted commercial flights out of Columbia Metropolitan.

Also in Military Matters… when a 97 year-old upstate man made a routine inquiry about his veterans benefits, the research showed he was long overdue for a medal.

Bob Wood should have been awarded the Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, and a POW Medal 78 years ago, but it was somehow overlooked.

Wood fought in the Battle of the Bulge in 1944 and was taken prisoner by German forces.

The Army says that it is never too late to say “thank you” to those who fought to ensure our freedom.