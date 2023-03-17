Midlands Pup-Shots! March 17

Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
Bailey is a sweet, playful 1 year old Staffordshire Terrier who was found after her owners abandoned her
2/16
BRUSSEL SPROUT
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
3/16
CHAQUITA
Clinton
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $200
Female Chihuahua / Dashshund Mix
4/16
CHICO
Clinton
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $200
Male Chihuahua / Jack Russell Mix
5/16
DAVIDSON
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, children
Davidson is one of Momma Charlotte’s 4 puppies that our rescue pulled from a South Carolina shelter.
6/16
DILWORTH
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, children
Dilworth is one of Momma Charlotte’s 4 puppies that our rescue pulled from a South Carolina shelter.
7/16
DORA
Sumter
Affectionate, Friendly, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses, Curious
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with children
Prefers a home without other dogs
My name is DORA and I'm a 5 month old chocolate female Lab mix.
8/16
DRAKE
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
9/16
GOLDIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
10/16
GOLDIE
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
11/16
KING
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with cats, children
My name is KING and I'm a 5 month old tricolored male Hound mix.
12/16
MARQUIS
Columbia
Playful, Timid, Constand Companion
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
13/16
MARTHA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
14/16
MYERS
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Myers is one of Momma Charlotte’s 4 puppies that our rescue pulled from a South Carolina shelter.
15/16
STARGAZE
Lexington
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Please contact Main Email CARE (caretoadopt@gmail.com), (803) 622-9813 for more information about this pet.
16/16
WESLEY
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Wesley is one of Momma Charlotte’s 4 puppies that our rescue pulled from a South Carolina shelter.
