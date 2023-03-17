South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner receives contract extension

University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner got a contract extension approved by the University’s Board of Trustees Friday afternoon, which now puts the AD at the helm of USC’s athletics department through the June of 2026.

The Board approved the new deal for Tanner, who will now receive an annual salary of $1.175 million per season. Tanner previously was compensated $1.02 million per year.

“Ray Tanner continues to set a high standard and has made Gamecock athletics an essential part of our community and our state,” said USC President Michael Amiridis. “Ray’s record of building up our student-athletes while improving the fan experience is second to none.”

The 65-year-old Tanner won two national championships at South Carolina’s baseball coach and has served as athletics director since 2012.