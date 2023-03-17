The International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin
Putin is accused of deporting children from Ukraine and bringing them to Russia.
(ABC NEWS)—The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying in a statement Friday that Putin is “allegedly responsible for the war crime of” unlawfully deporting children from occupied areas of Ukraine and bringing them to Russia.
The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, alleging she carried out the same war crime.