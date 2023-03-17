West Columbia woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking Methamphetamine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A West Columbia woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison after agents discovered two plastic bags of methamphetamine during a routine home visit.

54 year-old Victoria Coxe Threatt had previously plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to probation when officers went to her home on May 8, 2022 for the visit.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities found 74 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of marijuana, 11 oxycodone pills, three digital scales, plastic baggies, and over $4,000 in cash.

She was sentenced concurrently to 25 years in the SC Dept. of Corrections for trafficking methamphetamine, five years for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and five years for possession of oxycodone.