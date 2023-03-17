YouTube TV increasing prices by 12%

Another streaming service is raising its rates.

The price for YouTube TV is jumping from $65 a month to $73. That’s more than a 12% increase.

YouTube TV says it’s due to rising content costs.

New members are already seeing the higher price as of yesterday.

Existing customers will pay the new rate beginning tomorrow, April 18.

Meanwhile, YouTube is lowering the cost of its 4K Plus add-on from $20 a month to $10.