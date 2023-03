COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Five Points is going green for the annual St. Pat’s in Five Points in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, March 18.

The 41st annual St. Patrick’s Day festival takes place in Five Points off Harden Street.

The event kicks off at 7:30AM with the Get to the Green 5-k, 10-k, and ‘Family Fun Run’.

A parade will take place at 10am.

Organizers say the music gets started at Noon with 20 bands on four stages.

Visit https:// fivepointscolumbia.com/