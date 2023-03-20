Governor’s office: ZEB Metals establishing first South Carolina operations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new metals company will establish its first South Carolina operations, the Governor’s office announced today.

ZEB Metals, as part of a newly established joint venture with Glencore, will develop operations in Berkeley County. The company’s new operations will create 28 new jobs, according to a release from the Governor’s office.

Per a release, ZEB Metals was founded in 2021 and is a buyer and trader of non-ferrous scrap, as well as a recycler of metals other than iron and steel. The company processes metals through shredding, melting, screening and sorting materials while providing full-service metal recycling including industrial clean-up and off-site demolition.

Glencore, a Swiss-based commodities trader and one of the world’s largest diversified natural resource companies, will partner with ZEB Metals to expand its current aluminum portfolio. The joint venture will allow for the development of a new line of recycled products to support the companies’ regional customer base, says the Governor’s office.

The new facility will be near Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

According to officials, operations are expected to be online by late 2023 and anyone interested in a job can visit the company’s contact page.