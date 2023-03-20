Petry named SEC freshman of the week

BIRMINGHAM – University of South Carolina outfielder Ethan Petry has been named the Southeastern Conference Baseball Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced this afternoon (Monday, March 20).

Petry had a stellar week at the plate, hitting .562 (9-for-16) with four runs scored, seven RBI, four extra-base hits, which included three home runs. The freshman opened the week going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in a 5-0 win over Presbyterian. He homered in the game one win over Georgia on Saturday, then drove in five with a pair of home runs, part of a 4-for-4 afternoon in Carolina’s 12-2, 7-inning win. Petry closed the weekend with an RBI single as the Gamecocks swept Georgia in Athens for the first time since 2010.

In other specialty awards, LSU’s Tommy White was the SEC Player of the Week, while Vanderbilt’s Hunter Owen and Florida’s Brandon Sproat shared Pitcher of the Week accolades.

Petry is the first Gamecock to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors since Matthew Becker was named both Co-Player and Co-Freshman of the Week last March.

Carolina will head to Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., to face Charlotte Tuesday night (March 21) at 6:05 p.m.