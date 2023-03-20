Staley named Naismith Coach of the Year finalist

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley is one of four for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. The two-time winner of the award (2020, 2022), she is a finalist for the sixth time in the last 10 seasons.

Staley has led this Gamecock team to a 34-0 record and both the SEC Regular-Season and Tournament championships. South Carolina has been ranked No. 1 in both national polls every week of the season. The program’s current 38-week run at No. in the AP Poll is the second-longest streak in the history of that poll. The Gamecocks’ seven wins over ranked opponents are the fourth-most in the country this season and their 13 road wins are tied for the most in the nation. Seven different Gamecocks have led the team in scoring at least once, including five who came off the bench to do it. South Carolina is back in the NCAA Sweet 16 for the ninth-straight time and 10th total under Staley. The Gamecocks advanced with Sunday’s win over No. rv/24 South Florida, which was Staley’s 400th at South Carolina.

Fans will once again be able to support their favorite finalist through the Naismith Awards Fan Vote presented by Jersey Mike’s, which Tue., March 21, through Tue., March 28, at naismithtrophy.com/vote. The fan vote will account for five percent of the overall final vote. Fans may also vote by visiting the @MarchMadnessWBB Twitter pages between March 21-28 to vote for their favorite men’s and women’s coach.

The 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy for Women’s Coach of the Year will be awarded on Wednesday, March 29, at a press conference at Reunion Tower in Dallas during the Women’s Final Four.

The four finalists were chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national voting academy, comprised of leading journalists from around the country, current and former head coaches, former award winners and conference commissioners, all of whom base their selections on outstanding coaching performances during the 2022-23 college basketball season. The vote was tabulated and verified by the Atlanta team of J.S. Held, a global consulting firm.

South Carolina advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 and will face the winner of tonight’s game between No. 14/15 UCLA and No. 16/14 Oklahoma. The game is set for Sat., March 25, in Greenville, S.C.’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena at a time to be announced later.

2023 Naismith Coach of the Year Finalists

Kenny Brooks, Virginia Tech

Teri Moren, Indiana

Lynne Roberts, Utah

Dawn Staley, South Carolina