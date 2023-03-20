Tigers announce 2023 football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers have announced their 2023 football schedule, which will feature the SIAC defending champions playing nine games, including five at home.

The season will kick off on Sept. 2 against Shaw in the Carolinas Classic.

Benedict will travel the next two weeks to take on Edward Waters and Lane, before an open week on Sept. 23. The Tigers return to Charlie W. Johnson Stadium on Sept. 30 to take on Morehouse College.

Benedict travels to Miles on Oct. 7, and then returns home for back-to-back games against Fort Valley State on Oct. 14, and then Kentucky State for Homecoming on Oct. 21.

Benedict takes its final road trip on Oct. 28 to take on Savannah State, before returning home on Nov. 4 to take on rival Allen University.