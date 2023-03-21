SLED: Greenville man charged with child sex crimes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged 35 year-old Justin Stoddard on March 16 with several counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The Greenville County man committed criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree, say arrest warrants.

Officials say he engaged in sexual battery with the victim who was at least 11 years of age at the time of the incident.

He is being charged with the following:

• 4 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Second Degree

• 4 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, First Degree

• 1 count of Obscene/Disseminating Obscene Material to a Minor 12 years old or youngers.

Stoddard was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center.