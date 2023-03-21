Survey: Apartments in U.S. shrinking in size

CNN— Apartments in the U.S. are shrinking.

According to a report from RentCafe.com, the average size of a new apartment in 2022 was less than 900 square feet, which is about 50 square feet smaller than the average apartment a decade ago.

The drop in size is attributed to a new construction, with more studios and one-bedroom units being offered.

According to the report, the tiniest apartments are in Seattle, where the average apartment size is less than 700 square feet.

If you’re looking for a larger space, you can find that in Tallahassee, Florida where the average apartment size is 1,100 square feet.