SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police have released more information regarding last night’s shooting deaths of three children and two adults at a Whitetail Circle home.

Officers say before 11:30 p.m., Charles Slacks Jr. entered the residence of his ex-wife while she was outside with a coworker having a discussion.

Slacks shot at a 38 year-old male, who died from his injuries. Slacks then went upstairs where three children, ages 5, 6, and 11 were sleeping.

Two of the children were Slacks. They were later found deceased due to gunshot wounds. He died by suicide inside the home, say officials.

A neighbor was notified and emergency medical services was dispatched.

