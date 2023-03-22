Columbia man involved in shooting sentenced to 46 months in prison

55 year-old Eric Grier was sentenced to over three years in prison after a vehicle chase led to the discovery of a firearm.
On the night of Oct. 10, authorities say Columbia Police officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Grier refused to stop. He lost control of his car and stopped on a curb.

Officers found a discarded handgun near the passenger door. The gun had been fired until the magazine was empty.

Prior to the incident, the Columbia man had multiple convictions for criminal domestic violence.

 

 

