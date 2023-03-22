Former employees sue Maurice’s Piggie Park BBQ restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A new lawsuit was filed this week against Columbia restaurant Maurice’s Piggie Park BBQ and former General manager Jeff Harrison on allegations of racism, violence, and intimidation.

In the lawsuit, former employee Cassandra Robinson says that Harrison acted in an inappropriate manner, pressuring her into a sexual relationship in exchange for a pay raise and became violent, descending into racist rants when she refused.

Robinson is represented by civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers of the Strom Law Firm and Amy Gaffney of Gaffney Lewis, LLC.

An additional lawsuit against Harrison and the company was filed last month by Damien Wooden, a friend of Robinson’s who was allegedly physically threatened by Harrison and called derogatory names when he stood up for Robinson. Wooden and Robinson are both African American.

In a statement provided to ABC Columbia News, the President of Piggie Park, Lloyd Bessinger says, “Our company does not condone or accept any sexual or racial behavior . When I heard of Mr. Harrison’s behavior I fired him imminently. We are a local family business that supports the community by providing jobs & great BBQ for 60 years.”

Stay with ABC Columbia new for updates on this case.