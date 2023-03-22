Google jumps on the A.I. bandwagon

(CNN) — Meet ‘Bard’, Google’s newest addition is an A.I. Chatbot tool.

similar to chat G.P.T.

Bard is trained on vast troves of online data to generate compelling responses to user prompts. Google says it can help you outline and write essay drafts, plan a friend’s baby shower, or make lunch based on what’s in your fridge.

Right now, Bard is a separate but complementary experience to a Google search. Though that might change in the future.

Users in the U.S. and United Kingdom can join the wait list to access Bard.