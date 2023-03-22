Google reveals AI Chatbot tool named “Bard”

Google is rolling out a new AI Chatbot tool called Bard.

Similar to Chat GPT, Bard is trained on vast troves of online data to generate compelling responses to user prompts.

Google says it can help you outline and write essay drafts, plan a friend’s baby shower, or make lunch based on what’s in your fridge.

Right now, Bard is a separate but complementary experience to Google Search, though that might change in the future.

Google has also put guardrails in place to keep interactions helpful and on topic.