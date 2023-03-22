Guitar-shaped hotel coming to Las Vegas

CNN—Music lovers will love this one!

A guitar-shaped hotel is coming to Las Vegas and officials have already approved plans for the design!

The hotel will replace the Volcano at the Mirage of the Vegas strip.

Hard Rock International plans to build the 660 foot tall tower and be part of it’s $1 billion deal to buy the Mirage’s operations from MGM Resorts.

The new hotel tower and buildings will total almost 1.44 million square feet of new space and will include a casino floor, stores and restaurants.

The hotel itself will boast 600 hotel rooms over 37 floors.