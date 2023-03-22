Midlands Pup Shots! March 22nd

Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
2/16
GINNIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
3/16
HOWIE
batesburg-leesville
Friendly, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Loves kisses, Affectionate, Curious
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, animals, horses
Adoption fee $500
Howie will only be adopted to a home experienced with working dogs and or the breed
4/16
JAZZ
5/16
JETHRO
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is JETHRO and I'm an 8 week old black and white male Lab mix.
6/16
JIMMY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
7/16
LENA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
8/16
LILAH
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
9/16
LINUS
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
10/16
MADISON
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
My name is MADISON and I'm a 10 week old white and grey female Collie/Hound mix.
11/16
MAGGIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
12/16
MARLO
COLUMBIA
Friendly, Affectionate, Curious, Loves kisses, Playful, Smart, Funny, Athletic
Good with children
Adoption fee $200
Marlo was dumped on a construction site in the Columbia area.
13/16
MATILDA
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses, Curious
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is MATILDA and I'm a 10 week old tricolored female Pit mix.
14/16
OLIVE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
15/16
PERCY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
16/16
TEDDY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Teddy is around 8-weeks-old
