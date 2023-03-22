Midlands Pup Shots! March 22nd

3/16

HOWIE

batesburg-leesville Friendly, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Loves kisses, Affectionate, Curious House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, animals, horses Adoption fee $500 Howie will only be adopted to a home experienced with working dogs and or the breed