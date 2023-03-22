South Carolina Cornbread Festival coming next month!

Calling all foodies!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Calling all foodies! Mark your calendars, Noma Columbia is planning a festival that you won’t want to miss!

The annual South Carolina Cornbread Festival will take place on Sunday April 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Event planners say guests will experience a large amount of activities including a cornbread cook-off, live music, food trucks, vendors, a cornbread eating competition, corn muffin play land and even a little miss muffin pageant.

We spoke with Executive Director Sabrina Odom Edwards after today’s announcement who says there will be several unique varieties to sample at this year’s festival.