Blockbuster to make a surprise comeback?

The defunct movie rental company has restored its website.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Blockbuster could be making a comeback!

The defunct movie rental company has restored its website with a message reading, “We are working on re-winding your movie.”

Blockbuster was pushed out of the market with the start of movie rentals by mail and then streaming services like Netflix.

Dish bought Blockbuster and its brand in 2011, but the brand has been stagnant ever since.