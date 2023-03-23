FTC proposes easier subscription cancellations with new bill

Canceling free trials and subscriptions can be a hassle, but proposed federal regulations could make the process a bit easier.

A proposal by the Federal Trade Commission would ban companies from trying to retain customers through deceptive or burdensome tactics.

Under the new rules, consumers would be allowed to cancel memberships and subscriptions the same way they signed up.

For example, if you books a gym membership online, you would also be able to cancel that membership online. And if a free service trial ended, businesses will be banned from sending out unwanted retention offers.

The rules also require companies to provide detailed service terms before asking for billing information.

The FTC says violators would have to pay tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

These rules have not yet been finalized.