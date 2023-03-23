Gas prices: National average at $3.43/gallon

Good news for motorists as gas prices at the pump are stuck in neutral—for now.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–

Demand for gasoline surged last week as motorists took advantage of Spring’s better driving weather.

But fears of a recession caused global oil prices to hover near $70 a barrel, holding off a rise in gas prices.

New data from the Energy Information Administration shows demand for gas increased last week, while total domestic gasoline stocks decreased significantly.

Increasing demand amid tighter supply typically would push pump prices higher, but lower oil prices have eased prices down.

Today’s national average of $3.43 cents is four cents higher than a month ago, but 80 cents less than a year ago.