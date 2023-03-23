It’s National Puppy Day!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s National Puppy Day!

If you’re thinking about adopting your newest fur-ever friend, Camp Bow Wow released a list of the top dog names in South Carolina!

Those include: Luna, Charlie, Lucy, Bella and Max! The top 5 dog names nationally are: Luna, Bella, Charlie, Daisy and Lucy!

Camp Bow Wow’s finding comes from a database of nearly 400,000 dogs!

Last Wednesday, the American Kennel Club announced that the french bulldog was named America’s favorite dog breed last year.

That data comes from the number of new flat-faced pooches voluntarily registered with the organization in 2022.

Frenchies ousted the Labrador Retriever. They held the top spot for 31 years!

The most rarely owned are English Foxhounds!