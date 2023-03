Lottery ticket bill would allow debit card purchases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A bill referred to the Senate Committee on Education would allow lottery tickets to be purchased with a debit card.

The measure introduced earlier this week would still prohibit lottery tickets from being purchased via credit card or check.

Currently, lottery tickets can only be purchased with cash.