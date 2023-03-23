Midlands Pup-Shots! March 23

Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
My name is AMY and I'm a 3 year old grey female Lab/Pit mix.
BRICKER
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Loves kisses, Couch potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This beautiful mini Australian shepherd boy is 3 years old, and only about 30lbs.
BRUCE
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Gentle, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
Prefers a home without children
My name is BRUCE and I'm a 5 month old black and tan male German Shepherd mix.
DEXTER
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
My name is DEXTER and I'm a 3 year old brindle and white male Boxer/Pit mix.
FARLEY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This adorable schnauzer puppy was found as a stray
MAGENTA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Quiet, Dignified
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This ADORABLE girl came to us with her sister, extremely malnourished and tiny, without a mom.
MANDY
Sumter
Affectionate, Friendly, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is MANDY and I'm a 10 week old white and black female Collie/Hound mix.
NASH
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
My adoption fee of $300 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
PRESTON
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Curious
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Preston, 2-4 years old.
RUSSET
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
These three boys are definitely chihuahua mixes, as they are already almost as big as mom at 8 weeks old!
SHIRLEY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Shirley is a 2 year old chihuahua and only 12lbs, and that was when she was chunky and full of babies!
SNOWBALL
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is SNOWBALL and I'm a 4 month old white female Lab/Shepherd mix.
SPUD
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
These three boys are definitely chihuahua mixes, as they are already almost as big as mom at 8 weeks old!
TOAD
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This precious boy is Toad, a tiny little mixed breed puppy who was found abandoned in a trailer home with his sister, completely neglected and severely underweight.
VANESSA
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
My name is VANESSA and I'm a 10 month old tricolored female German Shepherd mix.
YUKON
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
These three boys are definitely chihuahua mixes, as they are already almost as big as mom at 8 weeks old!
