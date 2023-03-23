Midlands Pup-Shots! March 23

13/16

SPUD

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children These three boys are definitely chihuahua mixes, as they are already almost as big as mom at 8 weeks old!