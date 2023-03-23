New England Journal of Medicine: Health effects of drinking coffee

A new study shows drinking coffee could help you meet your health and fitness goals!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A new study shows drinking coffee could help you meet your health and fitness goals!

The study found that coffee causes people to move more, taking, on average, 1,000 extra steps a day.

But it’s not all good news, people lost about 36 minutes of sleep on days when they drank coffee and the more coffee they drank, the less they slept.

The findings suggest that health effects of coffee are complex.

While coffee is beneficial for many people—lowering the risk of chronic diseases and even extending life span— it can also disrupt sleep and may cause some heart palpitations.