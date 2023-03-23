Sumter mayor releases statement following Whitetail Circle shooting

Sumter Mayor, David Merchant, released a statement this morning on the domestic related shooting that left three children and two adults dead on Whitetail Circle.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Mayor, David Merchant, released a statement this morning on the domestic related shooting that left three children and two adults dead on Whitetail Circle.

He says, “I, along with the Sumter community, am saddened and in shock over the tragic events of the last 24 hours. Today is a difficult day and the days to come will continue to be difficult. But I know the Sumter community, and we will pull together to support those affected as we get through this. I’m sending my prayers and condolences to the families involved. I would also like to thank our first responders for their dedication and commitment to serving our community.”

Charles Slacks, 42, turned the gun on himself after shooting two of his own children in his ex-wife Aletha Holiday’s residence.

Read more on this incident at ABC Columbia News.