Sumter PD: 2 adults, 3 kids dead in Sumter murder suicide

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — A Sumter man and former military member shot and killed 4 people at his ex-wife’s house last night before turning the weapon on himself. Two of the victims were his own children.

Here in this normally quiet neighborhood in west Sumter… things were not normal last night around 10 pm here on Whitetail Circle

42 year old Charles Slacks showed up unannounced to his ex wife – Aletha Holiday’s house, and took 4 lives before his own.

Chief Russell Roark, Sumter Police Department says,

“This could happen in any community unfortunately. This could happen in any family setting unfortunately.”

Tuesday night around 10 o clock… the home of 43 year old Aletha Holliday… received an unexpected visitor.

“Miss Holliday was on the rear portion of the property with a coworker having a conversation. Without warning… Mr. Slacks entered the home with a key and fired several shots at a 38 year old male who died from those injuries.”

Holliday attempted to find a cellphone to call 911. As she did so… her ex husband Charles Slacks went upstairs where Holliday’s three children were sleeping.

“Then she hears several gunshots. She comes back into the residence and up the stairs. At the top of the stairs.. Mr. Slacks puts the weapon to his head and commits suicide in her presence. She goes up stairs to get her cell phone and check on her children. Her three children were deceased.”

11 year old Ava… 6 year old Aason and 5 year old Aayden. The two younger children were fathered by Charles Slacks and attended nearby Milwood Elementary School.

“As a nation… we are not conditioned to bury a child. That’s foreign to us… very shocking and emotional for the family… community at large and first responders. We can never understand it directly… but we do understand it’s a traumatic time for the family.”

The Sumter coroner confirmed that the autopsies of the victims will be conducted this week at MUSC in Charleston.

The name of the 38 year old victim shot outside the home has not yet been revealed.