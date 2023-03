90 year-old tortoise becomes first-time dad

Now here's a good Friday story for you!

A 90 year-old tortoise, called Mister Pickles, is a “big dill” at the Houston Zoo.

Pickles is now a first time dad.

The lucky father is the parent of not one, not two, but THREE hatchlings.

Jeanne Moos has more on Mr. Pickles and his new family.