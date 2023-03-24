Midlands Pup-Shots! March 24

Chester
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Harvey is about 2 years old and weighs 14 lbs.
5/16
IRIS
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This beautiful gal is Iris, an 8 week old boxer mix puppy who came to us with her sister Ivy, as strays!
6/16
IVY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This beautiful gal is Ivy, an 8 week old boxer mix puppy who came to us with her sister Iris, as strays!
7/16
LUNA
Chester
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with children
Luna is about 3 years old and weighs 50 lbs.
8/16
MAGGIE
Lancaster
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $225
She is good with children but might be a little too much for small children.
9/16
MAZZY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
Mazzy is a two year old Stafford Terrier mix.
10/16
MOLLY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
11/16
PATTY
Sumter
2-4 YO
12/16
RIPLEY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
13/16
RUDY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
14/16
SISSY
batesburg-leesville
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with children
Prefers a home without other dogs or cats
Adoption fee $500
Sissy, formerly known as Frost is estimated to be between 9-10 years YOUNG.
15/16
TRAVIS
Lancaster
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Athletic, Funny
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $225
adoption fee includes.....
**All age appropriate vaccines
**De-wormings
**Spay or neuter
**Up to date on prevention
**Any medical treatment needed
**Heart worm test for dogs
**FELV/FIV testing for cats
**Microchipping
16/16
ZELDA
Chester
She seems to be 2 years old (don't let her coloring fool you) and weighs 15 lbs.
