Midlands Pup-Shots! March 24

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs This beautiful gal is Iris, an 8 week old boxer mix puppy who came to us with her sister Ivy, as strays!