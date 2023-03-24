Report: 2022 anti-Semitic attacks highest ever since 1979

A new report found there were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A new report found there were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year.

That’s the most since the Anti-Defamation League began recording them in 1979.

According to the ADL’s report, incidents include assault, vandalism, and harassment.

According to FBI Hate Crime figures, American Jews are disproportionately affected by hate crimes, compared to other religious groups.

Earlier this year a bill was introduced in the SC House defining anti-Semitism regarding all laws to prohibit discriminatory acts, and to educate state personnel and officials on anti-Semitism.