Senator Graham admonished for soliciting campaign donations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In Washington, the Senate Ethics Committee reprimanded Lindsey Graham for soliciting campaign contributions inside a federal building.

The Committee says the Republican from SC violated Senate rules and standards of conduct by soliciting for donations for George Senate candidate Herschel Walker during an interview with Fox News.

In a statement, Graham says, “It was a mistake. I take responsibility. I will try to do better in the future.”