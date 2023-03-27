SC State University to implement new security protocols

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–There are new security measures on the campus of South Carolina State University.

Monday afternoon University President Alexander Conyers announced the additional protocol days after the campus was put on lockdown following a reported shooting near a student housing facility.

The new measures include:

A “no non-student” visitation policy after 9 p.m. until further assessment.

An increase in announced and unannounced health and safety checks throughout campus housing.

The employment of six armed guards certified by the State Law Enforcement Division to staff campus entry gates and high-risk locations to assist Campus Police officers during night patrols.

A 24-hour monitoring center to display activity on campus security cameras.

Additional lighting and fencing behind Hugine Suites and across campus.

Officials add, the Campus Police Department is available to respond to emergencies at 803-378-4754. Those in need of assistance may also dial 911.