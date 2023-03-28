Midlands Pup Shots! March 28

Charlotte, NC
Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Quiet, Couch potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered, special needs.
Good in a home with other dogs
He is scheduled for neuter and will be going through heart worm treatment.
4/16
CHERRY
Darlington
5/16
DUFFEE
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
6/16
DUKE
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Dignified
Duke available for adoption at Saving Sumter's Strays.
7/16
FORREST
Holly Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children, all animals
Adoption fee $500
He might not even weigh 6lbs but he gives you 110% of his heart.
8/16
GYPSY
Lancaster
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Smart, Protective, perfect size, Couch potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with children
Prefers a home without dogs or cats
Adoption fee $200
9/16
MAKENNA
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
10/16
MORRIGAN
Darlington
11/16
MOXIE
Charlotte, NC
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
12/16
RILEY
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Lap dog, Gentle
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $200
He walks great on leash, is friendly to people and dogs he meets while on walks, he rides well in the car.
13/16
STELLA G
York
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, cats, children
I am 4 years old.
14/16
TAMARA
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
15/16
TESSA
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
16/16
TIA
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
Help find a forever home for a Midlands Pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com!