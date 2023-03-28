Pepsi unveils new retro logo!

Pepsi is getting a retro makeover!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Pepsi is getting a retro makeover!

The company unveiled a new nostalgic logo which looks a lot like a modern version of a retro one.

It seems customers are attached to the old logo from the 1900’s so the company went back to it.

They did add some new elements though the fonts and the font color are different. It also has a new border.

The design draws attention to the Pepsi’s Zero Sugar line which is a major part of the company’s growth plan.