Pet of the Week: Patches!

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Patches! This 3-year-old Terrier mix is one happy girl. She is currently waiting very patiently at the Kershaw County Humane Society for her forever family!

Shelter staff say Patches is very people, children, and dog friendly, is great on car rides, and loves to play fetch! Plus, it is absolutely adorable when she rolls on her back and gets belly rubs!

Despite how sweet and loving Patches is, unfortunately she has found herself waiting for her forever home since October 2022. “Again, we’re at that particular breed, is our biggest struggle. I adopted one and he is the absolute love of my life. It took a lot of love, discipline, and they need a purpose. She (Patches) wants someone to protect and love,” says Tina Werden, the Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator with the Kershaw County Humane Society.

If you’re ready to bring Patches or another new furry companion in your life, click here to fill out your adoption application. Officials advise potential adopters to be as specific as possible about their living situation so staff can ensure the best fit for you and the pet.

Or if you’re not quite ready to adopt, there are several ways to help the shelter pets, including fostering and volunteering.

Visit Patches today at 128 Black River Rd., Camden, SC 29020.