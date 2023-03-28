USC Aiken offers new online degree programs for Summer 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina Aiken will offer new online bachelor degree programs for the summer 2023 semester.

The available programs are in business administration with concentrations in finance and marketing. Applications close on April 17.

Interested students must have completed between 45-60 total credit hours with an overall GPA of 2.0 to be considered for the program.

School officials say the program is the only online business degree completion program in South Carolina to be fully accredited by AACSB International, the gold standard for business programs worldwide.

For more information or to apply, visit: https://www.usca.edu/majors-programs/aiken-online