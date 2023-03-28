USC announces “A Celebration of Dawn Staley featuring Robin Roberts”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina announced the second annual “A Celebration of Dawn Staley featuring Robin Roberts.”

The fundraising event will take place at the Pastides Alumni Center in Columbia on April 27 and proceeds will go towards the Dawn Staley Champions Fund.

The fund goes towards scholarships for first-generation, economically disadvantaged, and underrepresented students/athletes at USC.

It will feature a fireside chat between Dawn Staley and ABC’s Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts.

The event will recognize Coach Staley and the Gamecock women’s basketball historic 2022-23 season.

To learn more about the event and purchase tickets, visit https://fevo.me/dawnstaley23