Breakfast-flavored ramen noodles available now in stores

CNN— You’ve heard about ramen for dinner, but how about ramen for breakfast?

The company Cup Noodles has created a new breakfast version of their instant ramen.

It blends the flavors of sausage, maple syrup, pancakes and eggs in a saucy texture and contains “visible ingredients” of sausage and eggs.

You can find it in stores now at Walmart and on the retailer’s website.