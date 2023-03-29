CDC: Firearms leading cause of childhood deaths in 2021

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearms were the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in 2021, for the second year in a row.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearms were the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in 2021, for the second year in a row.

Firearms surpassed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death for children in 2020 and 2021, more than 4,700 children between the ages of one to 19 died from firearms which is up by 9% from the year before.

In comparison about 4,300 children died in car accidents in 2021.